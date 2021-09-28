Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Jerry Dean Carpenter
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Jerry Dean Carpenter

Oct. 24, 1955 - Sept. 25, 2021

Jerry Dean Carpenter, 65, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 25, 2021. Jerry was born October 24, 1955, to Cecil and Dorothy Carpenter. Jerry grew up in Waco with his parents and his brother, Tim Carpenter who he remained close with his entire life.

At a young age Jerry fell in love with restoring and driving antique cars. Jerry met Nancy Bryant, on a blind date, in April of 1984 and they married three months later. Jerry loved spending time with his children, going on cruises with Nancy and being a member and director of the H.O.T. Old Car Club. Jerry worked for Mars for over 25 years and later went into business with his brother and son. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, father and a fun "Poppa Bear" to his three grandchildren.

Left to celebrate his memory are his wife of 37 years, Nancy Carpenter; son, Scott Bryant and wife, Jill; daughter, Susan Zillmann and husband, Ben; brother, Tim Carpenter and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Hollyn Bryant, Anderson Bryant, and Bergen Zillmann; nephew, Andrew Carpenter and family; extended family and many dear friends.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 30, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Sep
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Waco Memorial Park Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss you my friend always a pleasure to be around always up beat just a wonderful human being glad I had him for a friend
Ronnie
September 28, 2021
