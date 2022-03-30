Jerry Kucera Jr.
Jan. 31, 1960 - March 27, 2022
Jerry E. Kucera Jr., 62, of West, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Jerry was born January 31, 1960, in Waco, the son of Jerry and Dorothy (Kotrla) Kucera. He was a graduate of West High School. Jerry worked for Goodwill Industries in Waco before not being able to physically work any longer. Everybody knew Jerry as JR and enjoyed his kind soul. He was a frequent visitor at Sykora Family Ford and West Chevrolet. His hobbies included fishing, collecting random items (especially keychains people would buy him while vacationing), riding his mower, watching TV, and playing video games. Above all, he enjoyed family time.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Kucera Sr; maternal grandparents, Arnold and Irene (Matustik) Kotrla; and paternal grandparents, Emil and Josephine (Grellhesl) Kucera.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Kucera of West; siblings, Monica and Dan Ferguson of Waco, Paul and Loretta Kucera of West, Steven and Stephanie Kucera of West, and Angela and Tony Thompson of North Richland Hills; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Cemetery Association Pavilion Account. The family would like to thank the medical staff at Providence for their loving care for JR and to Dr. George Smith of West. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 30, 2022.