Jerry Peevey
May 5 1951 - Jan 11 2022
Jerry Peevey went home to be with the Lord, January 11, 2022. Jerry was born in Waco, May 21, 1951.
Jerry was an avid storyteller and never missed an opportunity to share those stories with anyone that would listen. He also loved to laugh and make others laugh, his smile was contagious.
Jerry loved and adored his family and cherished every moment he got to spend time with them. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline; brother, Larry; daughters, Laurie, Donna and Linda; six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; also numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jerry will be missed but will remain in our hearts until we meet again.
Jerry will be cremated at Lake Shore Funeral home in Waco.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Date is to be determined.
Thoughts and Memories can be shared at www. LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.