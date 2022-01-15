Menu
Jerry Peevey
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
Jerry Peevey

May 5 1951 - Jan 11 2022

Jerry Peevey went home to be with the Lord, January 11, 2022. Jerry was born in Waco, May 21, 1951.

Jerry was an avid storyteller and never missed an opportunity to share those stories with anyone that would listen. He also loved to laugh and make others laugh, his smile was contagious.

Jerry loved and adored his family and cherished every moment he got to spend time with them. He is survived by his loving wife, Pauline; brother, Larry; daughters, Laurie, Donna and Linda; six grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter; also numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jerry will be missed but will remain in our hearts until we meet again.

Jerry will be cremated at Lake Shore Funeral home in Waco.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Date is to be determined.

Thoughts and Memories can be shared at www. LakeShoreFH.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
Our deepest sympathies to Pauline and your Daughters & Grandchildren & Great Granddaughter & extended Families. We remember the happy days in the early 1970´s when we were next door neighbors in Bellmead and we became good friends. Our prayers are for God´s Peace & Comfort for you all. Dorothy & Pepsi Cook
Dorothy & Pepsi Cook
Friend
January 15, 2022
