Jerry Watson
March 3, 1955 - Feb. 24, 2021
Jerry Watson passed away on February 24, 2021, of a heart attack in Ennis, Texas. He was born on March 3, 1955, in Lubbock, Texas, to H. A. "Lonnie" Watson and Joyce Watson. He attended Axtell High School, graduating Salutatorian in 1973. He attended McLennan Community College and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Business Management. He also attended National Installment Credit School in Norman, Oklahoma.
After college, he worked at several banks, beginning with the proof department, and working his way up the ladder. He married Sherrie Lyn Sloan in Hewitt on September 8, 1979, and she passed away from Diabetic complications on December 8, 2005. Jerry was a founding member and Executive Board Member of Red Oak ISD Education Foundation. He was also an executive director of Red Oak Chamber of Commerce and Glenn Heights Chamber of Commerce, a Mason, Lions Club member and many other community functions. He was currently Executive VP and CLO of Commercial State Bank of Palmer.
He married Christi Kent, of Ennis, also a widow, on May 19, 2007. Jerry enjoyed being a "weekend warrior" as a handyman, hunter and fisherman. He could fix almost anything, and also enjoyed mentoring young people. Jerry was a fun-loving happy person who spread his joy and never met a stranger.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Sherrie. Jerry is survived by his wife, Christi Kent-Watson; Richard Kent and spouse, Aaron Kokoruz, of Palm Springs, California, Robert Kent and wife, Erin; and grandson, Stephen Kent, of Austin; sister, Debra Witt and husband, Dennis Witt of Canyon Lake, Texas; nephews, Ricky Witt and spouse, Deserai, Scottie Witt, Jim and Peggy Johnson of Waco; and numerous more cousins, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is scheduled at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Waxahachie with Pastor Joe Langley officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, February 28, at the Riesel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to any education foundation of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.