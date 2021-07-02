Jesse Coffer
Sept. 6, 1937 - June 29, 2021
Jesse T. Coffer, 83, of West, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery near West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel.
Jesse was born September 6, 1937, in Gholson, the son of Carradine and Callie (Futch) Coffer. He attended schools in Abbott. On May 12, 1956, he was united in marriage to Mildred Detterman in West. Mildred preceded him in death on February 4, 1993. He then married Lois Holder on July 26, 1993, in Waco. Lois preceded him in death on October 24, 2010. Jesse then married Mary Lee Royals on January 6, 2013 in West. Jesse was a longtime and faithful member of the Tokio Baptist Church. He served on the Board of Directors for the Bold Springs Water Supply and was a past member of the West Longhorn Club and the Texas National Guard. Jesse was the maintenance supervisor of Floyd Casey Stadium at Baylor University for 30 years before retiring in 1999. He also worked for McLennan County Precinct 3 for several years. Jesse enjoyed farming, ranching, fishing, watching western movies and going to the Heart O Texas Speedway races with his grandsons. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jesse is also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Coffer; brothers, Calvin, John, Sam, James and Loyde Coffer; and sisters, Marie Newson, Dorothy Linville, and Amy Ruth Poteet.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lee Coffer of West; his daughter, Susan Culp and husband, Lloyd, of Houston; a daughter-in-law, Kathryn Coffer of West; his grandsons, Corky Coffer and wife, Sidney, Steven Coffer and wife, Amanda, Zach Culp and wife, Erin, and Chase Culp; great-grandchildren, Brittney, Rachel, Courtney, Katerina, Kendall, Mercedes, Michael, and Charlotte; sisters, Mary Hodde and husband, Cotton, and Judy Nash and husband, Mickey; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tokio Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society
. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Sidney Coffer who gave Jesse so much love, care and attention when he needed it the most. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 2, 2021.