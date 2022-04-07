Jessie KeltnerJan. 19, 1926 - April 4, 2022Jessie Keltner passed away Monday night, April 4, 2022, at the age of 96. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday April 8, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. The funeral service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 9, at Western Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. Interment will follow in Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas.Mrs. Keltner was born January 19, 1926, near The Grove in Coryell County, Texas, the daughter of the late Benjamin Rodger and Zona Agnes (Hiser) McDonald, and was a 1943 graduate of Moody High School. On March 31, 1945, she married Edgar Keltner in McGregor, Texas. After 50 years of marriage, he preceded her in death August 16, 1995.From 1943 until 1945, she was employed by Montgomery Ward in Fort Worth, Texas. Once moving to Waco, she was employed part-time at Montgomery Ward for twenty years. She later was employed by WORD Record for 15 years in their clerical research department.Much of her life, she enjoyed reading and working crossword puzzles and being with her family. Since 1959, she has been a member of Western Heights Baptist Church where she taught the Joy Class, was a volunteer clerk from 1998 until 2019 and taught in Vacation Bible School, and was a member of the WMU.Also preceding her in death were two brothers, J.W. "Jay" McDonald, Fred McDonald; a sister, Ina Ruth McGregor Talbert; and a great-granddaughter, Gracaelynn Miller.Survivors include three sons, Don Keltner and wife, Linda, Kirk Keltner and wife, Cindy, Phillip Keltner and wife, Lesley; two sisters, Gertrude Waskom Shaver and Nelda Schmidt; grandchildren, Kimberly Miller and husband, Shawn, Kevin Keltner, Hannah Keltner, Brittany Garrett and husband, Tim; great-grandchildren, Samantha Miller, Saerah Miller, Victor Keltner, Olivia Keltner and Alyssa Garrett.The family extends their sincere appreciation to Heartis Assisted Living and Bluebonnet Hospice for their special care of Jessie.