Jessie McKnight
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Jessie McKnight

Jan. 14, 1933 - Oct. 15, 2020

Jessie Mae McKnight, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away October 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., October 24, 2020, at Brookview Community Church - Judah House of Prayer. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 23, at McDowell Funeral Home.

Jessie Mae was born on January 14, 1933, to Jesse and Eula Mae Bohanna in Marlin, Texas. She was married to Clarence McKnight. To this union, six children were born.

Jessie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; one brother; husband, Clarence McKnight; and daughter, Janet McKnight.

Survivors include one sister, Peaches (Richard) Stinson; four daughters, Linda (Alvin) Edmondson, Brenda (Lynrick) Pleasant, Patricia Weaver, Sharon Sadler; and one son, Clarence McKnight, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
McDowell Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
We will miss seeing you dear friend. God said no more suffering time, come home. My heart is with you and Your family. One day we will see you again, Love Mary
Mary Mitchell ,Mrs Lupe Ordones daughter
October 22, 2020
Oh, how I loved this sweet woman. I told her one day that the Bible says we entertain angels unaware. Hebrews 13:2 KJV [2] Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares. I told her I believed she was one of them. My heart aches for the family, but I know she is happy.
Darla
October 21, 2020