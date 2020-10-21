Jessie McKnightJan. 14, 1933 - Oct. 15, 2020Jessie Mae McKnight, 87, of Waco, Texas, passed away October 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m., October 24, 2020, at Brookview Community Church - Judah House of Prayer. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., October 23, at McDowell Funeral Home.Jessie Mae was born on January 14, 1933, to Jesse and Eula Mae Bohanna in Marlin, Texas. She was married to Clarence McKnight. To this union, six children were born.Jessie Mae was preceded in death by her parents; six sisters; one brother; husband, Clarence McKnight; and daughter, Janet McKnight.Survivors include one sister, Peaches (Richard) Stinson; four daughters, Linda (Alvin) Edmondson, Brenda (Lynrick) Pleasant, Patricia Weaver, Sharon Sadler; and one son, Clarence McKnight, Jr.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.