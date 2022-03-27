Jessie G. Rodriquez
March 1, 1923 - March 23, 2022
Jessie G. Rodriguez, 99, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, with Rosary service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest funeral Home.
Jessie was born March 1, 1923, in Buda, Texas, to Miguel and Angela (Garcia) Rodriguez. Jessie served in the U.S. Army in WWII and then worked and retired from the VA Medical Hospital after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Visiting his friends, and always ready to help.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rita Tobias; grandson, Jose Ramos; sisters, Teresa Flemming and Mary Almanza; brothers, Cecil Rodriguez, Candido Rivera, and Albert Rivera.
Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Evangelina Guerrero Rodriguez; daughter, Lupe Montalvo; grandchildren, Virginia Ramos, Richard Arriaga, and Tony Tobias, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jose, Zachary, Karah, and Chasity; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lucas and Everett; stepchildren, Maricela and Isidro Salazar, Jose Mario and Rossy Alvarez, and Nancy Patricia Botello, and their children.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.