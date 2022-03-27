Menu
Jessie G. Rodriquez
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 30 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
Jessie G. Rodriquez

March 1, 1923 - March 23, 2022

Jessie G. Rodriguez, 99, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 31, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 30, with Rosary service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest funeral Home.

Jessie was born March 1, 1923, in Buda, Texas, to Miguel and Angela (Garcia) Rodriguez. Jessie served in the U.S. Army in WWII and then worked and retired from the VA Medical Hospital after 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Visiting his friends, and always ready to help.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Rita Tobias; grandson, Jose Ramos; sisters, Teresa Flemming and Mary Almanza; brothers, Cecil Rodriguez, Candido Rivera, and Albert Rivera.

Jessie is survived by his loving wife, Evangelina Guerrero Rodriguez; daughter, Lupe Montalvo; grandchildren, Virginia Ramos, Richard Arriaga, and Tony Tobias, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jose, Zachary, Karah, and Chasity; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lucas and Everett; stepchildren, Maricela and Isidro Salazar, Jose Mario and Rossy Alvarez, and Nancy Patricia Botello, and their children.

Please sign the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
30
Rosary
7:00p.m.
OakCrest funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
31
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
