How we miss you so so much Aunt Jessie! It´s not a day that goes by that we don´t think of you or think about one of the many fond memories of you, or one of the many great qualities that´s you had or one of the many kind gestures that you extended to others. You were always giving to someone never ever putting yourself first. My granny misses you so much. She lost not only a best friend but a sister. We are grateful for all the times we were able to share with you and the family bond that was ultimately created. Love always, Dreka, Duke, Baam and all of the grand kids.

The Bynnom family March 13, 2021