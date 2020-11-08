Jewel Ferguson
June 6, 1922 - November 4, 2020
Irma Jewel (Coker) Ferguson, 98, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family in Wharton, Texas. Jewel was born in Mart, Texas on June 6th, 1922. Her parents were Robert Monroe Coker and Willie Cotton Coker. She married the love of her life, Bill Ferguson on February 18th, 1953. They were married 58 years.
Jewel worked for Owens Illinois Glass Co. in Waco for 35 years. She attended the Lake Shore Church of Christ in Waco until her move to Wharton, TX. She lived in Elmcroft Senior Assisted Living in Wharton for 9 years. Jewel loved to bake and made the best pies and cakes. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband. She and Bill also enjoyed many Baylor Bear Football games together.
Jewel is preceded in death by her husband Bill; her parents; brother; and sister.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Brian Bremser of Wharton; grandchildren, Brooke and Colin Hlavinka of El Campo and their son, Carter, and Amy and Nick Berger of Wharton and sons, Beckham and Warren; as well as Nephew, Robert and Tracy Coker of Bryan College Station.
A family memorial will be held at a later date at Coolidge Cemetery.
