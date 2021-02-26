Jimmy F. BlannFeb. 23, 1956 - Feb. 24, 2021Jimmy F. Blann, 65, of Marlin, passed away in a local hospital. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, in Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, February 27, at the funeral home.Mr. Blann was preceded in death by his father, Willie F. Blann; brothers, Jackie Blann and Kim Blann; niece, Kendall Blann.Survivors include his mother, Lillie Mae Blann; children, James Blann, Jennifer Hayes, Jessica Blann, Jasmin Centeno, Clarence Penney and Jamie Penney Blann; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Blann and wife, JoAnn, Willie Blann and wife, Renae, and Woodie Blann and wife, Diane; sisters, Sylvia Wojchowski and Mildred Cannary and husband, Brian; and numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.