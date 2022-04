PARADISE There is a Home for you in Heaven. Where the streets are made of shining gold. Won´t you come to Jesus and let the Master save your Soul. Come and meet your Savior. He has Mansions in the sky. Be happy at Home with Jesus in the "Sweet By and By." Just think, no pain or sickness nor crying ever heard. Our Home in Heaven will be the very best. Receive salvation from Jesus and be among the blessed. Jesus paid our sin price with one payment made in full. His precious blood for all He shed. It´s so wonderful to be alive in Jesus and not among the walking dead. Thank you Jesus for coming when no one else would do. We´ll give You all the power and glory as we look upon your Face. Thank you Lord for your mercy. Thank you for your grace. A Home one day in Heaven with the Creator of the Universe. Happy with Jesus where there´s no such thing as time. Can´t you hear the Master calling everyone to come and Dine? Raymond Carey

Raymond Carey December 24, 2020