Jimmy Fulp
Aug. 9, 1954 - March 6, 2021
Jimmy B. Fulp of Speegleville, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 66. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with burial following at Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Texas. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. Because of Covid-19 protocol, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.WHBFamily.com
for those wishing to attend virtually. Out of respect for the family, social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged at all services.
Jimmy was born August 9, 1954, in Clifton, Texas, to Milton and Mable Fulp. He attended and graduated from Crawford High School in 1972. He later attended Navarro College where he met his beloved wife, Karen, and they enjoyed 44 years making the most of their life together. He was a Master Mason of Crawford Lodge No. 585. Jimmy worked for Heart of Texas Electrical Cooperative for 35 years and retired in 2017. He also owned and operated Fulp Contracting Company for many years and enjoyed the dirt-work life on his tractor. Jimmy never met a stranger and could strike up conversation with anyone and often did. He was happiest fishing the lakes of Texas with Robinson Bass Club, dove and deer hunting, competitive skeet shooting, watching NASCAR races, shooting the breeze outside with his lifelong friends, and enjoyed time with his dogs, Bandit and Sadie. Jimmy was so proud of his children and particularly loved his role of "Grandpa" to his grandchildren. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anything in the world. He leaves behind many delightful memories with family and friends.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Fulp; son, Justin Fulp and wife, Kimberly, of Crawford; daughter, Lauren Bolton and husband, Scott, of Bullard, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Fulp, and Mason and Callum Bolton; brother, Larry Fulp and wife, Janice, of Burleson, Texas; mother-in-law, Evelyn Haught of Mount Calm, Texas; and many nieces and nephews, and close family friends.
Pallbearers will be Russell Campbell, Jason Duncan, Trey Holdbrook, Justin May, Steven Richter, and Mike Slayton.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.