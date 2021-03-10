Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jimmy Fulp
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Jimmy Fulp

Aug. 9, 1954 - March 6, 2021

Jimmy B. Fulp of Speegleville, Texas, passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 66. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with burial following at Crawford Cemetery in Crawford, Texas. Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. Because of Covid-19 protocol, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.WHBFamily.com for those wishing to attend virtually. Out of respect for the family, social distancing and face coverings will be encouraged at all services.

Jimmy was born August 9, 1954, in Clifton, Texas, to Milton and Mable Fulp. He attended and graduated from Crawford High School in 1972. He later attended Navarro College where he met his beloved wife, Karen, and they enjoyed 44 years making the most of their life together. He was a Master Mason of Crawford Lodge No. 585. Jimmy worked for Heart of Texas Electrical Cooperative for 35 years and retired in 2017. He also owned and operated Fulp Contracting Company for many years and enjoyed the dirt-work life on his tractor. Jimmy never met a stranger and could strike up conversation with anyone and often did. He was happiest fishing the lakes of Texas with Robinson Bass Club, dove and deer hunting, competitive skeet shooting, watching NASCAR races, shooting the breeze outside with his lifelong friends, and enjoyed time with his dogs, Bandit and Sadie. Jimmy was so proud of his children and particularly loved his role of "Grandpa" to his grandchildren. He loved his wife, children, and grandchildren more than anything in the world. He leaves behind many delightful memories with family and friends.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Fulp; son, Justin Fulp and wife, Kimberly, of Crawford; daughter, Lauren Bolton and husband, Scott, of Bullard, Texas; grandchildren, Jacob and Emily Fulp, and Mason and Callum Bolton; brother, Larry Fulp and wife, Janice, of Burleson, Texas; mother-in-law, Evelyn Haught of Mount Calm, Texas; and many nieces and nephews, and close family friends.

Pallbearers will be Russell Campbell, Jason Duncan, Trey Holdbrook, Justin May, Steven Richter, and Mike Slayton.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Mar
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Many prayers for the Fulp family.
Susan Rapp
March 10, 2021
My heart goes out to the family I truly loved him as a friend I thought of him as a dad I learned so much from him when we got to work together doing dirt work I still remember how everybody got together and had my 21 birthday party in the shop every body lost a very good man love u jimmy
Jason kevil
March 9, 2021
Jimmy’s personality was described in this obituary. Never met a stranger and loved to just visit with Bob in the shop
Our sympathies to Karen, Justin, Lauren and all the families and friends
Bob & Sherr Russell
Friend
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results