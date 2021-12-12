Menu
Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter

June 2, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2021

Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter of Harleton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 8, after complications from heart surgery at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas, at the age of 74.

Jim worked in the banking industry for most of his adult life. He started as a "repo man" and worked his way up to becoming a bank president. The majority of his career was in Dallas, Texas, but he retired from banking after moving to East Texas.

Born in Waco, Texas, in 1947, he was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Ray Lassiter; his mother, Hazel Delores (Bryant) Rogers; his sister, Sherry Lynn (Lassiter) Woods; and his brother, Larry Ray Lassiter. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Lynne (Lassiter) Durham and her husband, Jody, of Conroe, Texas, and Brittany Celeste (Lassiter) Albin and her husband, Lenny, of Covington, Louisiana. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Ronald Joseph Page, Jr., and Jacob Thomas Page, both of Conroe, Texas.

A small graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 13, at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Tyler Memorial Cemetery
Tyler, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy´s family and my family had lunch together every Sunday when we were growing up, one Sunday at their house, the next at ours. Our mom´s were very close during that time. I have such fond memories of him and our families. My condolences.
Janet Oliver Allen
Friend
December 14, 2021
