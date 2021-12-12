Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter



June 2, 1947 - Dec. 8, 2021



Jimmy Dwaine Lassiter of Harleton, Texas, passed away Wednesday, December 8, after complications from heart surgery at Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview, Texas, at the age of 74.



Jim worked in the banking industry for most of his adult life. He started as a "repo man" and worked his way up to becoming a bank president. The majority of his career was in Dallas, Texas, but he retired from banking after moving to East Texas.



Born in Waco, Texas, in 1947, he was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Ray Lassiter; his mother, Hazel Delores (Bryant) Rogers; his sister, Sherry Lynn (Lassiter) Woods; and his brother, Larry Ray Lassiter. He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Lynne (Lassiter) Durham and her husband, Jody, of Conroe, Texas, and Brittany Celeste (Lassiter) Albin and her husband, Lenny, of Covington, Louisiana. He also leaves behind two grandsons, Ronald Joseph Page, Jr., and Jacob Thomas Page, both of Conroe, Texas.



A small graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, December 13, at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 12, 2021.