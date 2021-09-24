It breaks my heart to see my old friend gone. Even though he was my brother-in-law (I was married to his brother, Leon) years ago, he always remained by brother who kept me laughing. He loved to sing little clips of songs but I will always think about him whenever I hear "Pass Me Not". He sung it at Daddy Roy's funeral and it tore me up. I will miss most of all on holidays. Jimmy always called me on every holiday with well wishes. Now, every holiday will bittersweet because I will miss his calls. He was my brother-in-law but most of all, he was my friend.

Beverly Walsh Jackson Family September 23, 2021