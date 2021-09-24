Menu
Jimmy Roy
1953 - 2021
Jimmy Roy

May 24, 1953 - Sept. 17, 2021

Funeral services for Jimmy "JL" Roy will be 12 noon, Saturday, Sept. 25, at Dorsey Keatts Funeral Home, Waco.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Homes, Inc.
1305 Elm Street, Waco, TX
Rev. Roy was my friend and my sister's classmate. He was kind, friendly, and a good Christian man. And when he sung, I thought it was Al Green. See you Later, my friend.
Nika Davis
Friend
September 25, 2021
To the Family & Dear Friends, Prayers of condolences to all. I will truly miss my high school classmate´s outgoing spirit. May all be comforted at this time and in the days ahead.
Carol Toliver-Blunt
September 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
JAMES P Douglas (DOUG)
September 25, 2021
Rest well Rev. Roy
Pastor Allen B. Lewis
Friend
September 24, 2021
Rest in peace,BE not dismayed whatever be tide thee God will take care of you,Rest from your Labors Servant Well Done
Pastor Larrye Weaver
September 24, 2021
It breaks my heart to see my old friend gone. Even though he was my brother-in-law (I was married to his brother, Leon) years ago, he always remained by brother who kept me laughing. He loved to sing little clips of songs but I will always think about him whenever I hear "Pass Me Not". He sung it at Daddy Roy's funeral and it tore me up. I will miss most of all on holidays. Jimmy always called me on every holiday with well wishes. Now, every holiday will bittersweet because I will miss his calls. He was my brother-in-law but most of all, he was my friend.
Beverly Walsh Jackson
Family
September 23, 2021
