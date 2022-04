Jo Ann BaskettAug. 16, 1936 - March 20, 2021Jo Ann Baskett, 84, of Waco, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, March 26, at First Baptist Church-Robinson with Pastor Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. Jo Ann will lie-in-state 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Jo Ann was born August 16, 1936, to Oliver and Wilma (Watson) Way in Marquez, Texas. She married Billie Gene Baskett on May 19, 1956, in Marquez. Jo Ann was a wonderful Momma and Grandmomma. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church-Robinson and dearly loved her church family.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 55 years, Billie Baskett; two brothers, Jimmy Way and Evan Way.Jo Ann is survived by her sister, Frances Way; son, Gary Baskett; daughter, Alison Bass and husband, James; son, Curtis Baskett; five grandchildren, Charly Bumpus, Casey Baskett-Terry, Blake Bass, Rachel Mueller, Ariana Baskett; four precious great-grandchildren, Paizlee, Graycee, Owen, and Georgia Jolee; along with several nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com