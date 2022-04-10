Jo Ann Laughlin
September 12, 1937 - April 8, 2022
Jo Ann (Triplett) Laughlin, 84, of Robinson, went to be with her Lord in Heaven on April 8, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr, Waco. Visitation will be held immediately following the service until Noon at the funeral home.
Jo Ann was born on September 12, 1937, to Carl and Naomi (Plemmons) Triplett. She grew up in Crawford and Chilton, Texas. She was a graduate of Chilton High School and 4C Business College.
She married Bill Laughlin on August 28, 1954, and she worked for American Income Life Insurance Company and retired after many years of service. Jo Ann and Bill loved to travel and were able to see all 50 states together. Most of all, she loved her Lord, wonderful family, and many friends. She was a member of Robinson Drive Methodist Church, which is now First Methodist South Campus.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Naomi Triplett; husband, Bill Laughlin; sisters, Evelyn Westerfeld and Zola Davis; and brothers, Sam Clyde Triplett and Jerry Triplett.
She is survived by her son, Robert Laughlin and wife, Cindy; daughter, Debra Laughlin; grandsons, Heath Laughlin and Ryan Vorderkunz; granddaughters, Laura Laughlin, Leah Laughlin, and Katelyn Roberts and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, Ashton DeVoss and husband, Kory, Preston Marie Laughlin, Heath Laughlin, Jr., and Bristol and Teagen Roberts.
The family would like to thank all of the friends and caregivers that were there for Jo Ann through her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Scottish Rite Hospital for Children at 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219, Spina Bifida Association of North Texas at 801 Ave H E Suite 101, Arlington, TX 76011 or Baylor Scott & White Hospice at 2911 Herring Ave Suite 310, Waco, TX 76708.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2022.