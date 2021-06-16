Jo Ann Smithey-WilliamsMarch 28, 1936 - June 11, 2021Jo Ann Smithey-Williams, 85, died June 11, 2021, in Bastrop, Texas, of natural causes. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede St, Waco, TX 76705, followed by internment at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Mrs. Smithey-Williams was born on March 28, 1936, in Mertens, Texas, to James and Lillie Smithey. She grew up and attended school in Mertens and nearby farming communities. She married Barney O. Williams on October 17, 1954. They raised two children, Steven Williams and Penny Williams-French. She was a resident of Austin, Texas, for over 60 years living in a single home for most of that time. She lived her life based firmly on the principles of faith, family, friends and home. She loved gardening and always had a beautiful yard and garden.Her family and friends would say of her, "She was one of the kindest people you could every meet, she opened her heart and her home to everyone and loved them all."She is survived by her children. Steven Williams and Penny French; five grandchildren, Amy, Dustin, James, Jennifer and Kristie; and six great-grandchildren, Carlie, Clayton, Bryson, Eli, Mozelle and Riley.