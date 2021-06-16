Menu
Jo Ann Smithey-Williams
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street
Bellmead, TX
Jo Ann Smithey-Williams

March 28, 1936 - June 11, 2021

Jo Ann Smithey-Williams, 85, died June 11, 2021, in Bastrop, Texas, of natural causes. Her funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19, at Bellmead Funeral Home, 809 La Clede St, Waco, TX 76705, followed by internment at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smithey-Williams was born on March 28, 1936, in Mertens, Texas, to James and Lillie Smithey. She grew up and attended school in Mertens and nearby farming communities. She married Barney O. Williams on October 17, 1954. They raised two children, Steven Williams and Penny Williams-French. She was a resident of Austin, Texas, for over 60 years living in a single home for most of that time. She lived her life based firmly on the principles of faith, family, friends and home. She loved gardening and always had a beautiful yard and garden.

Her family and friends would say of her, "She was one of the kindest people you could every meet, she opened her heart and her home to everyone and loved them all."

She is survived by her children. Steven Williams and Penny French; five grandchildren, Amy, Dustin, James, Jennifer and Kristie; and six great-grandchildren, Carlie, Clayton, Bryson, Eli, Mozelle and Riley.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Jun
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
809 La Clede Street, Bellmead, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home - Bellmead
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joann was shy, modest and an humble person. I've known her for over 50 years. She lovingly looked after my little girl every day while I worked----40 years ago. Joann had such a tender heart. She probably didn't realize how precious and valuable she was to many of us. We will miss her.
Laura Lynne Stark-Cunningham
Friend
June 18, 2021
Joann was a wonderful person that I loved for over 50 years. She was my "walking partner" for over 40 years. I will always miss her.
Omie Stark
June 18, 2021
