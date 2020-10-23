Joan Jasek
Aug. 24, 1917 - Oct. 22, 2020
Joan Jasek went peacefully to her heavenly Father on October 22, 2020, at the age of 103 at Wesley Woods in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, led by Deacon Frank Jasek, III. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco led by Father James Ekeoche followed by burial at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mrs. Jasek was the second child of six children born to Edward and Anna Cotter in Berwyn, Illinois. She married Frank Jasek, Jr. in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1987. Her parents, sisters, and brother preceded her in death also.
Joan, Frank, and sons moved to Waco in 1953. Her family owned and operated Library Binding Company, and was co-owner of Texian Press. Joan Jasek was a founding member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she served on many committees and was President of St. Louis Women's Organization, and the Waco Deanery Council of Catholic Women. She was a Eucharist Minister serving at Mass and nursing homes. She was also a member of Church Women United and St Mary's Rosary Making Circle. Joan volunteered at Providence Hospital as a life member of the Providence Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the VA hospital and for Meals on Wheels.
Joan is survived by sons, James and wife, Mimi, Edward and wife, (Mary) K., and Deacon Frank Jasek III and his wife, Janet; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She survived the 1918 flu epidemic and the 2020 COVID Pandemic!
Pall bearers will be great-grandchildren, Lauren Sims, Vance Jones, Daniel Londenberg, Philip and Andrew Sanchez, Jackson and Luke Talley.
We would like to thank her angels from Bluebonnet Hospice and the nurses, and other staff at Wesley Woods. They gave her such loving care.
Though small in stature, Joan Jasek's heart for others was immeasurable. She was strong, courageous and generous. Knowing that God was always with her, she freely gave love, joy, kindness, and goodness to her family and to those with whom she came in contact. Rest in peace our beloved Joan-Grandma Jasek. Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord. (Psalm 122)
In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
and to the Waco Family Abuse Center.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.