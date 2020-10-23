Menu
Joan Jasek
1917 - 2020
BORN
1917
DIED
2020
Joan Jasek

Aug. 24, 1917 - Oct. 22, 2020

Joan Jasek went peacefully to her heavenly Father on October 22, 2020, at the age of 103 at Wesley Woods in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be at 5 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, followed by the recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, led by Deacon Frank Jasek, III. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Waco led by Father James Ekeoche followed by burial at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery.

Mrs. Jasek was the second child of six children born to Edward and Anna Cotter in Berwyn, Illinois. She married Frank Jasek, Jr. in 1940. He preceded her in death in 1987. Her parents, sisters, and brother preceded her in death also.

Joan, Frank, and sons moved to Waco in 1953. Her family owned and operated Library Binding Company, and was co-owner of Texian Press. Joan Jasek was a founding member of St. Louis Catholic Church where she served on many committees and was President of St. Louis Women's Organization, and the Waco Deanery Council of Catholic Women. She was a Eucharist Minister serving at Mass and nursing homes. She was also a member of Church Women United and St Mary's Rosary Making Circle. Joan volunteered at Providence Hospital as a life member of the Providence Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the VA hospital and for Meals on Wheels.

Joan is survived by sons, James and wife, Mimi, Edward and wife, (Mary) K., and Deacon Frank Jasek III and his wife, Janet; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She survived the 1918 flu epidemic and the 2020 COVID Pandemic!

Pall bearers will be great-grandchildren, Lauren Sims, Vance Jones, Daniel Londenberg, Philip and Andrew Sanchez, Jackson and Luke Talley.

We would like to thank her angels from Bluebonnet Hospice and the nurses, and other staff at Wesley Woods. They gave her such loving care.

Though small in stature, Joan Jasek's heart for others was immeasurable. She was strong, courageous and generous. Knowing that God was always with her, she freely gave love, joy, kindness, and goodness to her family and to those with whom she came in contact. Rest in peace our beloved Joan-Grandma Jasek. Let us go rejoicing to the house of the Lord. (Psalm 122)

In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and to the Waco Family Abuse Center. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Frank & Family, Please accept my condolences & sympathy in the loss of your beloved mother. I know you´ll treasure your wonderful days with her. What a wonderful mom your family enjoyed. May God give you peace and comfort. Darlene Youts
Darlene Youts
October 24, 2020
I worked at the bindery for 10 years...Mrs. Jasek was always a friend!!! Very fond memories...
Cindy L Finley
October 24, 2020
Dear Jaseks, Please accept the sympathies of the Baskin family. The definition of the word "neighbor" to me is the Jasek family. The 1950's were great years to grow up on Cobbs Drive in Waco, Texas and I appreciate the friendship, kindness and stability that your Mom and Dad exemplified. God bless your Mom. Howard
Howard Baskin
October 23, 2020
Jim, Ed & Frank, It has been a long time since we lived next door on Cobbs Dr, but we have such fond memories of you all and your parents. You and they had a great impact on us when my brothers and I were small. I am sad to hear of the loss of your mother but know that we all can rejoice in having her here this long. Leland Baskin
Leland Baskin
October 23, 2020
I met Ms. Jasek while she was on Oak in Wesley Woods, and though I did not know her long, she left an indelible mark in my life. She was sweet as a peach yet feisty when the spirit moved her, had a smile that was contagious, and she had the ability to silently communicate with a blink of the eye. When her family was there, she literally glowed with joy. She was a true treasure and I will miss her. May God´s peace be with her family.
Sharon Swoboda Beavers
October 23, 2020
Dear Ed, Frank, Jim and Families, Our Bluebonnet Hospice Family is grieving with you in the loss of Ms. Jasek. She will be missed! Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this time. The Owners and Staff of Bluebonnet Health Services (Hospice)
Stacy Howard
October 23, 2020
Dear Ed and Family, I will miss your sweet mother. I so looked forward to visiting her. Such a contagious smile always greeted me ... welcoming of ministry and prayer, Joan would vigorously genuflect the Cross and Is always thankful to God. Goodbye for now dear one ...
Chaplain Monte Michael
October 23, 2020
Grandma, though we have spent precious litter time together over the past 20yrs, your love, support, wisdom and gentle guidance during my first 20yrs have helped make me who I am today. I´m sure missing you, but know your with me in spirit every moment. With deepest love and gratitude, Marc
Marc Jasek
October 23, 2020