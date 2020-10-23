I met Ms. Jasek while she was on Oak in Wesley Woods, and though I did not know her long, she left an indelible mark in my life. She was sweet as a peach yet feisty when the spirit moved her, had a smile that was contagious, and she had the ability to silently communicate with a blink of the eye. When her family was there, she literally glowed with joy. She was a true treasure and I will miss her. May God´s peace be with her family.

Sharon Swoboda Beavers October 23, 2020