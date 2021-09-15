Joan Melton
Jan. 3, 1932 - Sept. 12, 2021
Jaqueline "Joan", aka Mom and Mamaw, Melton passed away peacefully on Sun., Sept. 12, 2021, at home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be 11 a.m., Fri., Sept. 16, in the Chapel of Grace Garden Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. with Reverend Roy Marshall officiating.
Joan was born in Gladewater, TX, the daughter of the late Pete and Oleta Smith. She worked in medical office management for many years and was an integral part of the opening of the Norrell Franchise in 1980 (now Spherion). She and her husband Glen took early retirement in 1983 to open The Sawmill in Lorena, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning their own woodworking, gifts and antiques shop. Prior to opening The Sawmill they square and round danced for 20+ years 2-3 times a week. In 1996 they retired to Hewitt. Joan, not one to "just" sit around with a retired husband, worked part-time for the Richland Mall in the information center for ten years. In retirement, Joan and Glen enjoyed cruising, playing poker and hosting parties with family and friends. After Glen's passing in 2009 she volunteered for Providence Hospital earning her 10 year pin in 2019. Joan was a beautiful sole with a brilliant smile and filled with love of family, friends and faith. She was a beloved wife, mom, mamaw, great-mamaw and mother-in-law, the best in the whole world. Joan was a Daughter of the American Revolution, a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Garden Club. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; parents, Pete and Oleta Smith; sister, Linda Smith; and granddaughter-in-law, Molly Melton.
She is survived by her sister, Gwen Arnett and husband, Charles, of Wichita Falls, TX; son, David Melton and wife, Donna, of Ft. Worth; son, Jeff Melton of Hewitt; daughter, Vicki Koon and husband, Karey, of Woodway; grandson, Sol Melton; and great-granddaughter, Stella of Telluride, CO; and many extended family, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank her end of life caregiver Haden, her hospice nurses Ashley, Mandy and Tracy for their heartfelt and graceful care.
Customary floral tributes shall be appreciated and comforting, but in lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Salvation Army or to Caritas, 300 S. 15th Street, Waco, TX 76701.
The guestbook is offered aet www.gracegardensfh.com
. Through this site, you are encourage to leave a fond memory about Joan.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.