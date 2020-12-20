Menu
Joan Ondrej
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
Joan Ondrej

March 13, 1944 - Dec. 15, 2020

Joan (Prnka) Ondrej, 76, of West, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Waco. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Monday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with the Very Rev. Will Straten as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.

Joan was born March 13, 1944, in West, the daughter of Havel and Martha (Stojanik) Prnka. She was a 1962 graduate of West High School. On November 19, 1960, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Raymond Ondrej Sr. in West. Lawrence preceded her in death on August 15, 2009. Joan was a homemaker and worked for the Tours Daycare. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. She was also a member of K.J.Z.T. St. Ludmila Society #11, West Book Club, Women's Gerald Birthday Club, Tours Senior Group, and Tours Parish Council. Joan enjoyed decorating cakes, arts and crafts, sewing, reading and working puzzles. Spending time with her family was what she loved most.

Joan was also preceded in death by parents and a grandson, Stephen Hernandez.

Survivors include her children, Larry Ondrej and wife, Gail, of Leroy, and Lisa McAdams and husband, Duane, of Waco; her sisters, Alice Powell, Dorothy Straten and husband, David, Linda Straten and husband, Robert, and Carolyn Munn and husband, Bob; her grandchildren, Ashley Ondrej and Zach Minnix, Audrie Ondrej and Billy Tunmire, Catherine Hernandez, Trey Baker, Raymond Ondrej and fiancee, Destiny, Keith McAdams, Dylan McAdams and wife, Amanda, Ty McAdams and fiancee, Karina; her great-grandchildren, Christopher, Caleb, Cora, Callie, Hadlie, Henry, Hayes, Elijah, Camrynn, Carlei, Luke, Maya, Kolton, and Angel; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waco Humane Society. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Dec
21
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street P. O. Box 423, West, TX
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption
West, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Lisa and Larry, I´m thinking of you today and your sweet mother. God Bless you and your families. I´m sorry I couldn´t be there, but know that you´re in my prayers.
Gina Weems
December 22, 2020
Ms. Ondrej it was a pleasure to have met you & I am glad I got that opportunity. You will never be forgotten for your beautiful smile, generosity and your spunk. May your soul rest in peace. I pray God forever Bless your family.
Cynthia Hudson
December 20, 2020
