Pastor Joe A. Carbajal
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Pastor Joe A. Carbajal

Nov. 14, 1956 - Jan. 11, 2022

Joe A. Carbajal, 65, received his crown of glory and walking the streets of gold on January 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, at Mighty Wind Worship Center (MWWC) 1100 Washington, Waco, TX with Pastor Derrick Watley officiating the celebration service of his life.

Pastor Joe, as he was known, was born November 14, 1956, in Waco, TX, to Trinidad and Mercedes Carbajal. He attended Waco schools and McLennan Community College where he received his Associates degree and certifications in mental illness and real estate. After many years in local grocery and convenient store management, Joe answered his calling to ministry in 1988 in helping to establish Mighty Wind Worship Center. At MWWC with his wife Mary by his side, they pastored and ministered for 30 years. Pastor Joe was a man of wisdom and devotion. His integrity to his family and Church was worthy of honor. Along with his passion for God and introducing others to know the love of Jesus Christ, he was an advocate for the city of Waco, WISD, and was instrumental in the new University High School campus and WISD stadium. He fought for prayer to be back in our schools and his Baylor Bears held a special place in his heart. Sic'em!

On January 24, 1974, he married the love of his life Mary. Joe chose to be father and dad to her daughter Barbi and in 1978 they welcomed their daughter, Christina into their world. God was always first in his life and family was of great importance in his life. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Carbajal along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Barbi Yarborough and husband, Jimmy, their children, Christopher Meza and wife, Lexi, with sons, Braeden and Bryson Joe, Mariah Douglas and son, Jordyn, Christina Carbajal Castaneda with sons, Christian and Ramon III, Richard Meza and wife, Cynthia, their children, Patrick Sanchez and daughter, Sophie, Ashley Niswanger and husband, Lonnie, with children, Presley, Ziek, Sailor and Brodie, Collin Meza and fiance', Kassandra, children, Zayden, Zeah and Ellie. Derrick Watley and wife, Christy, their children, Miquel, Isaiah and Mireya. Joe/Pappaw was an awesome husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and spiritual father to many who viewed him as Pop.

Joe is also survived by his brother, Trini Carbajal and wife, Donna; sisters, Mary Ellen Carbajal, Juanita Pena and Connie Pena, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He fulfilled his promise to the late David Rodriguez to care for his wife and Joe's sister-in-law, Virginia Rodriguez and her children, Johnny, Louis, Celestian David Rodriguez, Lanisa Rodriguez Tovar and Patricia Gonzales whom always held a special place in his heart.

Honorary Pallbearers are Chris Meza, Ramon Castanada III, Christian Castaneda, Patrick Sanchez and Collin Meza.

The family would like to extend special thanks to their church family at Mighty Wind Worship Center, his many dear friends within the community, Janie Martinez and nurses Jessica, Anthony, Laurence, Julie and Miracle from Bluebonnet Hospice, Cathy Cook and Michelle at Healthline-Waco for providing such excellent care during this difficult time.

Pastor Joe A. Carbajal's presence always added color and positivity to any environment. He cared dearly for God, his family, his church, and his community. His vibrant memories will be cherished forever.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Mighty Wind Worship Center (MWWC)
1100 Washington, Waco, TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Sending my love, condolences and prayers for your family.
KELLY A GERATH
Friend
January 18, 2022
So sad to lose Brother Joe. I´ve worked at Dillards 30 years and we visited many many times as he would come to the mall, always a smile and a greeting with sincerity. We need such people in our lives. Blessings
Tommie Hugghins
January 17, 2022
Sending my condolences to Pastor Mary and family. I thank God for allowing me to be lead by a great Pastor. I pray for God's continuous peace and blessings over the entire family.
MR. and Mrs. Ruben and Vannessa Esquivel
January 13, 2022
Juanita so sorry to hear of your brother´s passing.Many prayers for your comfort.
Rhonda Machac
January 13, 2022
Mary and family, you know that Pastor Joe is with the Lord. May His Spirit attend you and bring His Peace. C. Sam Smith(former banker and friend)
Charles S. Smith
Friend
January 13, 2022
C. Sam Smith, Chicago, IL
January 13, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Sister Mary. Love, Family of Sister Mary Padilla Veronica Arrington
Family of Sister Mary Padilla
January 13, 2022
I will never forget you. Loved singing with you. Your Diva, Evelyn
Evelyn Lopez
Family
January 13, 2022
Lucas and Barbara Garza
January 13, 2022
Wow. Words are even enough to discribe the impact He had in my life. The teachings, the corrections and the direction. As much asyoull be missed you made it. We joked about this day that we wouldn't let them act a fool. I never really thought you would go before me. My dad, pastor and the best man of God I know. Love you.
Shuron Evans
Family
January 13, 2022
Barbi and Family, We are saddened to hear of the loss of your Daddy, Joe. Although we know he will be missed tremendously here on earth, no doubt God has big plans for him. He no longer suffers from his disease and will watch over each of you until you meet again. All our love and prayers.
Mike & Judy Jones
Friend
January 13, 2022
My condolences to Mary and the family. The memories I have of working as Pastor Joe's secretary at the original Mighty Wind. The conversations my husband told me about when he and Joe would have lunch together. I was remembering the conversation my husband told me of Joe's vision for MWWC. Grateful for the videos I have of Joe and my husband playing, singing. You've finished your race, now go rest on that mountain for your work on earth is done, go to heaven a shouting....
Lisa Villanueva
Friend
January 13, 2022
Moses and Melissa Arias
January 13, 2022
This soul would move mountains for the ones he loved including his community. Him & Pastor Mary impact on our lives will leave a forever imprint. Pastor Joe was one of the most goofy, gentle, & wisest man I've ever met in my life. This loss is most devastating & unmeasurable.. love & light & millions of prayers to this sweet family. Pastor Joe you will be whole heartedly missed
Ashlie Chapa Anderson
Friend
January 13, 2022
Gracie Arias
January 13, 2022
