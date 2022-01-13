My condolences to Mary and the family. The memories I have of working as Pastor Joe's secretary at the original Mighty Wind. The conversations my husband told me about when he and Joe would have lunch together. I was remembering the conversation my husband told me of Joe's vision for MWWC. Grateful for the videos I have of Joe and my husband playing, singing. You've finished your race, now go rest on that mountain for your work on earth is done, go to heaven a shouting....

Lisa Villanueva Friend January 13, 2022