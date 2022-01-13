Pastor Joe A. Carbajal
Nov. 14, 1956 - Jan. 11, 2022
Joe A. Carbajal, 65, received his crown of glory and walking the streets of gold on January 11, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 14, at Mighty Wind Worship Center (MWWC) 1100 Washington, Waco, TX with Pastor Derrick Watley officiating the celebration service of his life.
Pastor Joe, as he was known, was born November 14, 1956, in Waco, TX, to Trinidad and Mercedes Carbajal. He attended Waco schools and McLennan Community College where he received his Associates degree and certifications in mental illness and real estate. After many years in local grocery and convenient store management, Joe answered his calling to ministry in 1988 in helping to establish Mighty Wind Worship Center. At MWWC with his wife Mary by his side, they pastored and ministered for 30 years. Pastor Joe was a man of wisdom and devotion. His integrity to his family and Church was worthy of honor. Along with his passion for God and introducing others to know the love of Jesus Christ, he was an advocate for the city of Waco, WISD, and was instrumental in the new University High School campus and WISD stadium. He fought for prayer to be back in our schools and his Baylor Bears held a special place in his heart. Sic'em!
On January 24, 1974, he married the love of his life Mary. Joe chose to be father and dad to her daughter Barbi and in 1978 they welcomed their daughter, Christina into their world. God was always first in his life and family was of great importance in his life. Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Carbajal along with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Barbi Yarborough and husband, Jimmy, their children, Christopher Meza and wife, Lexi, with sons, Braeden and Bryson Joe, Mariah Douglas and son, Jordyn, Christina Carbajal Castaneda with sons, Christian and Ramon III, Richard Meza and wife, Cynthia, their children, Patrick Sanchez and daughter, Sophie, Ashley Niswanger and husband, Lonnie, with children, Presley, Ziek, Sailor and Brodie, Collin Meza and fiance', Kassandra, children, Zayden, Zeah and Ellie. Derrick Watley and wife, Christy, their children, Miquel, Isaiah and Mireya. Joe/Pappaw was an awesome husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and spiritual father to many who viewed him as Pop.
Joe is also survived by his brother, Trini Carbajal and wife, Donna; sisters, Mary Ellen Carbajal, Juanita Pena and Connie Pena, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He fulfilled his promise to the late David Rodriguez to care for his wife and Joe's sister-in-law, Virginia Rodriguez and her children, Johnny, Louis, Celestian David Rodriguez, Lanisa Rodriguez Tovar and Patricia Gonzales whom always held a special place in his heart.
Honorary Pallbearers are Chris Meza, Ramon Castanada III, Christian Castaneda, Patrick Sanchez and Collin Meza.
The family would like to extend special thanks to their church family at Mighty Wind Worship Center, his many dear friends within the community, Janie Martinez and nurses Jessica, Anthony, Laurence, Julie and Miracle from Bluebonnet Hospice, Cathy Cook and Michelle at Healthline-Waco for providing such excellent care during this difficult time.
Pastor Joe A. Carbajal's presence always added color and positivity to any environment. He cared dearly for God, his family, his church, and his community. His vibrant memories will be cherished forever.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 13, 2022.