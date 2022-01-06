My condolences to Uncle Henry, Minerva, Melissa and Rochelle in the loss of Joseph. I remember you guys living close to University High and asking Aunt Alice if I could take Joseph to school during a homemaking class on family. He was only 2 years old and Aunt Alice had dressed him up with a coat and little hat to match. He was adored by the whole class. He is now resting in peace and is in heaven with his mom and sister, Janie. May you all know that God will be with you all during this time and will place His loving arms around you all.

Naomi Hernandez Fajardo Family January 6, 2022