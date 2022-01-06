Joe has peacefully made his way to Heaven surrounded by his loving family.
His love for music, cooking BBQ, fishing with his dad, watching football and his joke of the day will forever be missed.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Galvez; and sister, Janie Ramon.
Survivors include his father, Henry Ramon; daughters, Erica and Bacilia Ramon; high school sweetheart and the mother of his daughters, Christina Zapata Ramon; sisters, Rochelle Lopez, Melissa and husband, Pete Almanza, Minerva and husband, Renee Guillen; grandson, Domingo Ramos IV; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who will miss him very much.
A very special thank you to Henry Ramon, Minerva Guillen and Carol Gonzalez for going above and beyond in being there for Joe during his hospital stay.
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Heaven gained a real one. Loved our talks and listening to music with you, brother. Your time was cut short but your memory will live on. Rest easy.till we meet again my friend.
Cesar Segura
January 7, 2022
Joe, I couldn´t keep my eyes off you from the very first day we met at UHS. You have been in my heart since 9th grade and our love grew into 2 beautiful daughters and a grandson. I will always cherish the years we had together. Give our grandchildren a big hug from me!! Until I see you again know that I will always love you!
Christina Z Ramon
Family
January 6, 2022
God Bless the Ramon Family and friends during this time and always. I´m already missing the joke of the day but missing you Joe even more. Thank you for always taking care of my dad when I moved out of town, being there every time he called, driving him around. I know you´re still going to keep your promise in Heaven. Rest in Paradise and give my dad a hug for me. Charlotte misses you too.
Brandi Ramirez
January 6, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to family Ramon.
May the love of your family and friends comfort you during this time. Psalm 94:22
Sylvia
January 6, 2022
My deepest condolences to my family! Joe was the funniest guy, he will definitely be missed! Love you!!!
Stephania Palacios
January 6, 2022
Dear Minerva,
I am so sorry for the loss of your brother. I remember when he was little and you bought him clothes at Career Girl. My sincerest sympathy.
Donna Azbell
Friend
January 6, 2022
My condolences to Uncle Henry, Minerva, Melissa and Rochelle in the loss of Joseph. I remember you guys living close to University High and asking Aunt Alice if I could take Joseph to school during a homemaking class on family. He was only 2 years old and Aunt Alice had dressed him up with a coat and little hat to match. He was adored by the whole class. He is now resting in peace and is in heaven with his mom and sister, Janie. May you all know that God will be with you all during this time and will place His loving arms around you all.
Naomi Hernandez Fajardo
Family
January 6, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with Christina and Joe's entire family.May you rest in peace my friend
Nancy Renovato
Family
January 6, 2022
Rest In Peace cousin Joe!! May God give peace & comfort to Uncle Henry & all his family!! God Bless everyone of you in your time of sorrow!! Love all of you!!
Virginia Aguirre
January 6, 2022
My condolences to my Uncle Henry and cousins, Minerva, Rochelle and Melissa. May God's blessings be with you all at this time of sorrow and know that Joe is in paradise with his mother, Aunt Alice and sister Jane. Until we all meet again, love and blessings to you all.
ELIZABETH R FLORES
Family
January 6, 2022
I'm so sorry for the loss of my cousin Joseph as we knew him growing up. It's so sad that life plays a big part of detachment from family members but I will always remember Joseph as a beautiful baby boy. His pain is gone now and someday we all will see each other again. Blessings to my uncle and cousins during this time of sorrow. Love you all.
Liz Flores
Family
January 6, 2022
Joe will be greatly missed on the North side,he and I had several conversations in my aunt's front yard.The one thing that we had in common was that we both were a University Trojan.Rest in peace Joe.
Irene Haynes
January 6, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Melissa Almanza
Family
January 6, 2022
Rest in peace my brother Joe please watch over from above your daughter's and grandson. Y.F.E.F.