Joe Ruffin
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
Joe Ruffin

Aug. 23, 1933 - April 21, 2022

He was born August 23, 1933, to C J and Imogene Grimes Ruffin. He passed April 21, 2022. He was a graduate of Ennis High School, University of North Texas (Bachelor of Science and Master of Education) and Princeton Theological Seminary.

He was ordained July 12, 1956, as a Pastor of the Presbyterian Church, USA, and served several Texas churches in Denton, McKinney, Waxahachie, Abilene, Duncanville, Mabank, Longview, Osage Beach, MO, Youngblood Memorial Robinson, TX.

He was preceded in death by wives, Jane McCutchen and Vesta SoRelle; and daughter, Judy Gay Wright.

He is survived by children, Greg Ruffin(Nancy), Bruce SoReille (Susan); Lisa Tyer (Mike); five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Crilley (Robert).

A special thank you to Home Instead caregivers especially Joyce, Steve, Cindy; BS&W Hospice, especially Jenny RN.

His body is being donated to South West Medical School of Dallas.

Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave, Waco, TX 76701.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 22, 2022.
