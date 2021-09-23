Joe Traywick
Feb. 13, 1956 - Sept. 20, 2021
Joe Traywick, 65, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in Waco. Graveside Service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.
Joe was born February 13, 1956, in Waco, the son of Edward and Lillian (Hanzelka) Traywick. He was a graduate of Reicher High School. On June 14, 2003, he was united in marriage to Cindy Light in Waco. He worked as a retail merchandiser for many years. He was a member of SPJST in Waco. Joe enjoyed working outside and around the house, playing golf, watching football, and cooking outside on the grill. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe was also a very loving and devoted husband to Cindy.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Evelyn Traywick.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Cynthia Traywick of Waco; children, Chad Traywick of Temple, Howard Tompkins and wife, Shelley, of West, James Tompkins of Waco, Christine Traywick of Jewett, Heather Tompkins of Hewitt, and Charles Traywick and wife, Mariela, of Elm Mott; grandchildren, Colton, Mary Jane, David, Fellicia, Charlotte, Kyndal, Tori, Carson, Elliot, Lilly, Aubri, and another grandson on the way; a great-grandson, Cullen; a sister, Norma Adamcik and husband Billy; a brother, Edward Traywick Jr. and wife Marie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Fire Department. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.