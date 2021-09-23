Menu
Joe Traywick
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
Joe Traywick

Feb. 13, 1956 - Sept. 20, 2021

Joe Traywick, 65, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, in Waco. Graveside Service will be held 9 a.m., Saturday, September 25, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West.

Joe was born February 13, 1956, in Waco, the son of Edward and Lillian (Hanzelka) Traywick. He was a graduate of Reicher High School. On June 14, 2003, he was united in marriage to Cindy Light in Waco. He worked as a retail merchandiser for many years. He was a member of SPJST in Waco. Joe enjoyed working outside and around the house, playing golf, watching football, and cooking outside on the grill. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe was also a very loving and devoted husband to Cindy.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Evelyn Traywick.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 18 years, Cynthia Traywick of Waco; children, Chad Traywick of Temple, Howard Tompkins and wife, Shelley, of West, James Tompkins of Waco, Christine Traywick of Jewett, Heather Tompkins of Hewitt, and Charles Traywick and wife, Mariela, of Elm Mott; grandchildren, Colton, Mary Jane, David, Fellicia, Charlotte, Kyndal, Tori, Carson, Elliot, Lilly, Aubri, and another grandson on the way; a great-grandson, Cullen; a sister, Norma Adamcik and husband Billy; a brother, Edward Traywick Jr. and wife Marie; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the West Volunteer Fire Department. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
808 S. Reagan St., West
Sep
25
Graveside service
9:00a.m.
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South IH-35, Waco
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
Dear Traywick family, The Baylor Scott and White Hospice family would like to give you our deepest condolences with our thoughts and prayers. We still care and we are still here for you! God bless this family!
Baylor Scott and White Hospice, Waco, Texas
September 23, 2021
I worked with Joe for many years! He was always a fun person to work with. He talked about his family often. He told me one time how he made his meatloaf with mushroom soup and it is now one of my family´s favorites. My prayers are with you all.
Sandy Haliburton
Friend
September 23, 2021
