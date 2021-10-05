Joe L Whitaker, Sr.



Sept. 27, 1935 - Sept. 30, 2021



Mr. Joe L Whitaker, Sr. (Mr. Coe) went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021.



Survivors include Sharon (Bobby) Searcy of Hewitt, Tx, Joe (Yvette) Whitaker, Jr. of Humble, TX, Darryl (Joyce) Whitaker of Dallas, TX, Cheryl Whitaker, of Dallas, TX; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held Friday, October 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. Johns M.B.C. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 9 at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, at St. Johns M.B.C. 301 Tyler St Waco,Tx.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2021.