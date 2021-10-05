Menu
Joe L Whitaker Sr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pearly Gates Funeral Home
827 Texas 171
Mexia, TX
Joe L Whitaker, Sr.

Sept. 27, 1935 - Sept. 30, 2021

Mr. Joe L Whitaker, Sr. (Mr. Coe) went home to be with the Lord on September 30, 2021.

Survivors include Sharon (Bobby) Searcy of Hewitt, Tx, Joe (Yvette) Whitaker, Jr. of Humble, TX, Darryl (Joyce) Whitaker of Dallas, TX, Cheryl Whitaker, of Dallas, TX; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, October 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at St. Johns M.B.C. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 9 at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 9, at St. Johns M.B.C. 301 Tyler St Waco,Tx.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2021.
Pearly Gates Funeral Home
