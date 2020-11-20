John Angerman
Dec. 1, 1929 - Nov. 18, 2020
John Angerman went home to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020, at the age of 90. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. John will lay in repose from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, November 20, in the parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.
On a cold winter morning, Mr. Angerman was born December 1, 1929, in the family farmhouse outside of Waco, Texas, the son of the late Fritz William Martin and Emily Elaine (Ender) Angerman. Growing up, he helped the family by working on the family farm. On January 27, 1951, he married Doris Marie Barton in Waco, Texas, who preceded him in death.
Later in life, John was employed by Blue Bell Ice Cream, Borden Ice Cream and Texas Fire Proof Storage. However, his fulltime career was as a film projectionist at KWTX TV, from which he retired. After his retirement, he and Doris owned General Machine and Welding. It has been said, "Dad never had only one job". He had the heart of an inventor and was always thinking of new and better ways of doing things.
In his later years after his wife, Doris, passed away, he left the land which he and his family had owned for more than 100 years and moved to his home on Lake Belton where he enjoyed watching the wildlife from his back porch. John enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren were an important part of his life.
John was a lifelong Lutheran Christian and was always able to recite his confirmation verse, Psalm 37:5 "Commit your way to the Lord; trust also in him; and he shall bring it to pass."
Also preceding him in death were two brothers, August Angerman, Walter Angerman; and a granddaughter, Allison Angerman.
Survivors include two sons, Melvin Raymond Angerman and wife, Deborah Suhre, David Martin Angerman and wife, Kimberly; two daughters, Janice Marie Springman and husband, Larry, Karen Elaine House and husband, David Andrew; a sister, Pauline Rosenauer; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
