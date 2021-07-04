Menu
John C. Carroll
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
John C. Carroll

July 24, 1930 - Jan. 8, 2021

John C. Carroll passed away Friday, January 8, 2021.

Celebration of life will be 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.

John was born to J.C. and Mae Carroll in Spur, Texas. He attended Lon Morris College in Jacksonville, Texas, and the University of Texas in Austin where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and Masters Degree in Education. He taught schools in the Austin area until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Jackie; son, Charles; daughter, Elaine Jenner and husband, Mike; stepson, Gary Lynn Taylor and wife, Chanda; grandson, Alex Carroll; stepgranddaughters, Coey Lynn Baker and husband, Nathan, and Summer Nicole Taylor; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Mabry Lynn Baker and Grey Michael Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Lake Shore Funeral Home
Jackie, my love and thoughts are with you. Mary Lee
Mary Skidmore
Friend
July 4, 2021
