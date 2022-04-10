Menu
John George Colias
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
John George Colias

Jan. 6, 1945 - March 18, 2022

Dr. John George Colias, beloved husband, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend entered eternal life after a heroic battle with lymphoma first diagnosed in May 2021. A son of Greek immigrants, George and Eugenia Colias, John was born in Waco, Texas. He attended Waco High School where he learned and excelled in tennis and won a tennis scholarship to Baylor University. He earned his M.D. at Baylor Medical School in Houston Texas. In 1971, he was called to serve his country as a Naval Lieutenant assigned to the 3rd Marine Division. He served proudly, first in Okinawa, followed by a tour of duty as medical officer on USS Ticonderoga, and the LST USS Cayuga in Gulf of Tonkin and D'Nang recovering the wounded. He finished his service duty at the Long Beach Naval Hospital. In 1974 he entered the orthopedic residency at LAC-USC Medical Center's Department of Orthopedics. Upon completion, he practiced general orthopedics in Southern California for the next 40 years.

John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary (Canobbio); sisters, Evelyn (Costa) Katsigris, Patricia (Ted) Antoniou; brother, Nick (Melodee); and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues.

While he had many interests, his passions included tennis, upland bird hunting in Mexico, practicing medicine, and his faithful companion BG. He leaves a legacy of love and memories among his family, colleagues and friends. He touched many by his sincere, generous nature.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, April 16, in the garden room at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd., in Waco.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's memory to, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 617 N 17th St, Waco, TX 76707, Dominican Sisters Vision of Hope www.visionofhope.org, or to the Dr. John G. Colias Lymphoma Research Fund at City of Hope https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/JohnColias .

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
