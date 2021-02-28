John Collins, Jr.



June 9, 1938 - Feb. 19, 2021



John Wesley Collins, Jr., 82, of Moody, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, peacefully in his home. Services are pending at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple in charge of arrangements.



John was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on June 9, 1938, to John Wesley Collins, Sr., and Evelyn H. Collins. John joined the United States Air Force at the age of 17, retiring proudly after 20 years of service in April of 1980. He then joined the PlasClad/PSI family in Temple where he fully retired after 20 years. John was an honorable man that loved his work and his family, treating all with honor and dignity. He was an avid bowler with the bowling league in Temple for many years. John was the epitome of family and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart, they would say "Pappa" and you could hear the amount of love in their voices and the respect they had for him. John "Pappa" Collins will be greatly missed.



John was preceded in death by his father, John W. Collins, Sr.; his mother, Evelyn Howie Collins; two sisters; and one brother.



John was survived by his wife of 34 years, Lois E Collins; son, Dwayne Collins; daughter, Kathy Collins Ruth; stepsons, David Benton Yurisich and wife, Sabine, Chris Yurisich and wife, Nicole Parrales; John's grandchildren, Joshua Collins, Wesley Ruth, Justin Yurisich, Heather Yurisich Simpson, Kaitlyn Ruth White, Sarah Collins, Christian Shoults and Colton Yurisich. John had 18 great-grandchildren and dozens of extended family members whose lives were affected beyond measure by his example.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Feb. 28, 2021.