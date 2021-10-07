John Ricely DeFrees III



June 24, 1959 - August 7, 2021



John Ricely DeFrees III, of Pflugerville, Tx., passed away August 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held October 9, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Moody Cemetery, officiated by John's nephew Kevin E. Niemeyer, Esq. John was the dear son of John Ricely DeFrees, Jr., and Agnes Madeline (Nichols Harper). John was born on June 24, 1959, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from University High School in 1977, then attended Southwest Texas University in San Marcos. John served in the United States Air Force from 1981-1985, where he earned an Associates Degree in Electronic Systems Technology. John married Natalie K. Norris, "the sweetest person he ever met," in May 1988 in Marlin, Tx. They were the proud parents of Taylor Elaine DeFrees. John will be greatly missed by his wife and daughter, his sister, Barbara Niemeyer; two nephews and their families, three aunts, several cousins, and many longtime friends. John is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Smith; brother-in-law, John Norris; sister-in-law, Elaine Wilhelm and her family. John's career included many years with Intecom, then Aspect Software, and later with Xerox. John would have wanted any memorials in his memory to go to any local animal shelter.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 7, 2021.