John Ricely DeFrees III, of Pflugerville, Tx., passed away August 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held October 9, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Moody Cemetery, officiated by John's nephew Kevin E. Niemeyer, Esq. John was the dear son of John Ricely DeFrees, Jr., and Agnes Madeline (Nichols Harper). John was born on June 24, 1959, in Waco, Texas. He graduated from University High School in 1977, then attended Southwest Texas University in San Marcos. John served in the United States Air Force from 1981-1985, where he earned an Associates Degree in Electronic Systems Technology. John married Natalie K. Norris, "the sweetest person he ever met," in May 1988 in Marlin, Tx. They were the proud parents of Taylor Elaine DeFrees. John will be greatly missed by his wife and daughter, his sister, Barbara Niemeyer; two nephews and their families, three aunts, several cousins, and many longtime friends. John is also survived by his mother-in-law, Betty Smith; brother-in-law, John Norris; sister-in-law, Elaine Wilhelm and her family. John's career included many years with Intecom, then Aspect Software, and later with Xerox. John would have wanted any memorials in his memory to go to any local animal shelter.
John and I worked together at Dahill. We developed a lifelong friendship starting in 2012. John was a kind soul who did what he could to help whatever the problem was. I´ll miss our long phone conversations and lunch breaks at his favorite restaurant. Rest In Peace my friend.
David Cantu
Friend
February 4, 2022
My Condolences to John's family I knew him from school at University High he was a Great guy happy-go-lucky I was Blessed to know him may the Lord Comfort you and give you Peace