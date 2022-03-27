Menu
John William Downes
1960 - 2022
John William Downes

Dec. 18, 1960 - March 18, 2022

John William Downes, 61, of Reagan, Texas, passed away at his residence. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Reagan Baptist Church.

John worked at Texas Pnepumatic Tools for several years, he loved to fish and spending time with his dog, Lickedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, TC and Doris (Baker) Downes; and brothers, Thomas and Richard Downes.

Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Funderburk and her husband, Dennis; son, John Travis Downes; grandchildren, Dylan and Zoey Funderburk; sisters, Mary Gomez and Doris Wagner; and his longtime friend and caretaker, David Bruce.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
