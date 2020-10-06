John G. Lopez
Dec. 9, 1924 - Oct. 3, 2020
John "Chon" Lopez passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home. Mass will be 12:00 p.m, Wednesday, October 7, with Rosary starting at 11:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery Waco, Texas.
John was born December 9, 1924, to Pantaleon and Martina Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Tanguma Lopez; his daughter, Margaret Lopez; sons-in-law, Felix Pina, John F. Iglehart, and Tom Martin; and six brothers, Jose, Victor, Don, Sam, Paul, and Alex.
He is survived by his daughters, Gloria Pina and Lydia Iglehart; son, Frank Lopez and wife, Terri; son, John Raymond Lopez; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Delia Lopez; and brother, Esau Lopez.
Pallbearers are Michael Pina, Francisco "Cisco" Lopez Jr., Robert "Bobby" A Lopez, Thaddaeus D. Iglehart II, Gabriel Jimenez Jr., Jon-Michael Wallace; Adam Martinez, and Cristian A Lopez.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospice Staff, especially nurses, Sandra Dees and Glenn Johnson, and aide, Jose Lopez.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 6, 2020.