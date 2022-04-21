Menu
John Rene Hurtado
1962 - 2022
John Rene Hurtado

January 27, 1962 - April 18, 2022

John Rene Hurtado passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at the age of 60. He was born on January 27, 1962. Born and raised in Waco, TX.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. A private burial will follow at a later date.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Jessie Almanza; his son, John Alec Hurtado; grandchildren, Analiyah Hurtado, Jayden Navarro, and Jiovanii Navarro; and two nieces, Phylicia Hurtado and Scarlet Hurtado.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie "Ponché" Hurtado; father, Felix Hurtado; and stepfather, Manuel Chavez. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 21, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.