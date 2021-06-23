John William Justice
June 30, 1945 - June 20, 2021
John William Justice, 75, passed away June 20, 2021, at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas.
Services will be held graveside, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 26, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 25, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
John was born in Jacksonville, Texas, on June 30, 1945. He graduated from Jacksonville High School and the University of Texas at Tyler. John and Mary were married September 24, 1965. John was a licensed irrigator in the state of Texas and was one of the oldest practicing irrigators. He served in the U.S Army and National Guard as a tank commander. He coached little league and many other sports; he was a big part of the Lake Air Little League in the '80s and '90s. As a young adult, he played semi-pro baseball for the Jacksonville Jacks. John enjoyed sitting on his houseboat with Mary and their chihuahuas, Honey, Holly, and Lizzie. John served as the vice president of Nichol Kusan and of Texas Meter and Device. He was the owner of J&J Landscape until his retirement in 2008.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Willie Justice; and by his sisters, Betty Jo Kersch and Mary Elizabeth Justice.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Justice; his son, Jay Justice and Jay's longtime girlfriend, Cassandra Draper; his son, Chad Justice and his wife, Staley; his sister- and brother-in-law, Lana and Weldon Cook; family friend, Johnny Sharp; and five grandchildren, Sophia L., Meagan E., Jack W., John W., and Madison E. Justice.
Honorary pallbearers for the service will be Weldon Cook, Bill Ferguson, Morgan McBride, Jack W. Justice, John W. Justice, Shelby Bradburn, Scott Hanley, and Derrick Oliver.
Memorials may be made in the form of donations to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (700 N. Mopac, Suite 160, Austin, TX 78731). John had a very big heart when it comes to organ donation. He encouraged everyone to donate their organs. With his own donation, he was able to help 40+ people.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Gary Barbin.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.