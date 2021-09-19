Menu
John Gary Koerth
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
John Gary Koerth

Feb. 2, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2021

John Gary Koerth, 89, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., with Alan Ritchie officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, at the funeral home.

Gary was born February 2, 1932, to W.B. and Zadie (Maricle) Koerth in Waco, Texas. He married Ann Allen on November 21, 1952. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Gary was enlisted in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and was part of the Rocky Mountain Cold Weather Training Command. He was a letter carrier for the USPS for 31 years, carrying every mail route in Waco, Texas. Gary loved shelling pecans, going to Colorado, and all things outdoors. He had a passion for gardening. He and Ann worked together growing and preserving all they harvested.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann; daughter, Teresa; and sister, Marion.

Gary is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Clemmons, Patsy Ostrom and husband Don; brothers, Mike Koerth and L.D. Koerth; along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made in Gary's name to New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Rd., Waco, Texas 76706.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Sep
21
Service
10:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Sep
21
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gary was a good man. We went to church with him for years. Sending empathy and caring thoughts for his family.
Lillian Jacoway
Friend
September 19, 2021
