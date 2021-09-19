John Gary Koerth
Feb. 2, 1932 - Sept. 16, 2021
John Gary Koerth, 89, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., with Alan Ritchie officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, at the funeral home.
Gary was born February 2, 1932, to W.B. and Zadie (Maricle) Koerth in Waco, Texas. He married Ann Allen on November 21, 1952. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Gary was enlisted in the US Army from 1955 to 1957 and was part of the Rocky Mountain Cold Weather Training Command. He was a letter carrier for the USPS for 31 years, carrying every mail route in Waco, Texas. Gary loved shelling pecans, going to Colorado, and all things outdoors. He had a passion for gardening. He and Ann worked together growing and preserving all they harvested.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann; daughter, Teresa; and sister, Marion.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Rosemary Clemmons, Patsy Ostrom and husband Don; brothers, Mike Koerth and L.D. Koerth; along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made in Gary's name to New Road Church of Christ, 3100 S. New Rd., Waco, Texas 76706.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.