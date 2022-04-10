John Wesley LaGrone, III



Nov. 4, 1944 - March 27, 2022



John Wesley LaGrone, III, 77, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home in Fritch, Texas. He was beloved by family and friends.



A celebration of his life will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church of Borger, Texas, with The Honorable Bill Smith officiating. Services are entrusted to Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger, Texas.



John was born November 4, 1944, in Borger, Texas, to John LaGrone, Sr. and Shirley LaGrone and grew up in Borger, attending Elementary, Austin Middle School, and Borger High School. During middle school and high school John played football for the school's teams. He led Borger to a 31-5 record, three district championships, and a berth in the 4-A 1962 State Championship game, resulting in a 30-26 loss to San Antonio Breckenridge. While at Borger High School, John was a two-time All-State defensive tackle and left tackle. After high school, John accepted a scholarship to play football for Southern Methodist University in the former southwest conference. John and his mustang team won the southwest conference in the Cotton Bowl in 1968. John was selected to be on the All-American Team as the outstanding defensive player. He appeared on the cover of Texas Football Magazine. John was also an Academic All-American at SMU.



Wanting to continue to play, John moved to Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, and joined the Edmonton Eskimos. He was an outstanding defensive tackle and played eight years in the Canadian Football League. He won six West All-Star titles and two CFL All Stars in those eight seasons. John was named the Outstanding Lineman of the CFL in 1969. He attended Baylor University Law School during the off-season, receiving his law degree in 1972. He married his wife Jan Clark LaGrone on December 16, 1972, in Waco, Texas. He and a law school friend opened a law office in Athens, Texas. However, he decided to continue to play football. He played two more seasons for Edmonton, retiring in 1975.



John was inducted into the Panhandle-Plains Sports Hall of Fame in 1993, the Southern Methodist University Sports Hall of Fame in 1981, and the Texas High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. His name was added to the Ring of Honor on the Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium in 2009.



In 1975, John and his wife moved to Borger, Texas, making it their permanent home. He joined John Morrison's Law Practice. John worked as an assistant Hutchinson County Attorney and later as the County Attorney. In 1990, he was elected District Judge of the 316th District Court in Hutchinson County. He held the position until he retired in 2014.



John enjoyed hunting quail, his many hunting dogs, and playing handball. He had a passion for working out and staying in shape for football.



Judge John LaGrone was a man who has achieved remarkable success on the football field and in the courts of law. His integrity as a member of the legal profession needs no list of achievements.



He is preceded in death by his father, John Wesley LaGrone, Jr.



Survivors include his wife, Jan of Fritch, Texas; daughter, Ella Ann LaGrone of Seattle, Washington; mother, Shirley LaGrone of Fritch, Texas; and a host of extended family and friends.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 10, 2022.