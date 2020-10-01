John M. Reeves, Jr.
Feb. 19, 1946 - Sept. 29, 2020
John Monroe Reeves Jr., 74, of Lorena, TX, passed away on September 29, 2020. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., with burial following at Waco Memorial Park. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. There will be a come and go visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday night, at the Reeves home Thursday night. Contact family for address.
John was born to parents John Monroe Sr. and Marjorie Reeves, on February 19, 1946, in Houma, LA. He graduated from Irving High School and received a certificate from Local Union 100 Plumbers and Steamfitters and worked as a Pipe Fitter traveling all over Texas until he retired.
He married Deana, the love of his life, in 1966, who survives him. John is also survived by daughter, Stacy Jones and husband, Jimmy; son, Jeremy Reeves and wife, Katrina; as well as his beloved grandchildren, Bailey and Brittani Jones, and Jordyn and Gavyn Reeves; sister, Cathy Goodwin "Rhode Island Red" and husband, Roy; sister, Mary Ann "Lou Lou" Anderson and husband, Ricky; "Adopted" daughter, Tina Rider, and grandson, Brayden Reeves; two nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Monroe Reeves Sr. and Marjorie; and his niece, Casie.
John was known as "Red" to those that loved him. A quiet gentle soul that always let you know what he was thinking when the time was right. He had a very sentimental heart, loved being outdoors and all animals. His wife of 54 years was the light of his life. He always said he got the best when he got her. He was a devoted husband and father and loved when his little "chitlens" grandchildren were with him.
