Dr. John Parker
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Dr. John Parker

Sept. 21, 1943 - June 6, 2021

Dr. John C. Parker, 86, of Waco, TX, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021, and into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was surrounded by his loving family.

John served over 60 years in service to the Lord through the Baptist Ministry. He joyfully served churches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. In his later years, his greatest personal accomplishments included caring for his son David and his wife Mary. His priorities included his relationship with Christ, his role as Husband, Father of four children, Grandfather to five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

John was born on September 21, 1934, in Miami, Oklahoma, to George C. and Bertha L. Parker. He became a Christian at age 12.

John was a member of First Baptist Church, Woodway, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wed., June 9, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs., June 10, at Ascension Providence Park Chapel. The family will hold a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas following the memorial service.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. George C. Parker; brother, George Ira Parker; sister, Deloris Raines; wife, Mary Sue Parker; and son, James David Parker. He is survived by his son, John Charles Parker, and daughter-in-law, Barbara, Tucson, Arizona; son, Paul Adam Parker, and daughter-in-law, Landa, Las Colinas, Texas; daughter, Lanora Leigh Aucoin and son-in-law, Frank, Waco, TX; brother, Thomas Joseph Parker, and wife, Pat, Omaha, Nebraska; five grandchildren, Adam Ryan Parker, Dallas, TX; Emily Paige Parker Butler and husband, John, Suwanee, GA; Bradley Stephen Parker and wife, Carolyn, Dallas, TX; Zachery Gordon Parker, Bozeman, MT, and Maxwell Parker Aucoin, Waco, TX. Additionally, he is survived by three great-grandchildren, Lucy Mae Butler, Rhys Stephen Parker, and a yet unknown Parker (expected August 2021!), and numerous relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mission Dignity, Alzheimer's Foundation, or the National Head Injury Foundation.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Jun
10
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Catherine's Center Chapel
300 W. State HWY 6, Waco, TX
Jun
10
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Ascension Providence Park Chapel
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
