John W. Post
March 5, 1935 - Sept. 24, 2021
John William Post passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. A private family burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
John was born March 5, 1935, in Prairie Hill, Texas, to John Carpenter Post and Alta Ruth Post. John was educated at Mart High School, University of Texas at Austin, Baylor University, and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University. John met Billie Speight at Baylor in 1955 and they married February 16, 1957. He began his career at First National Bank in 1954, working in various capacities through their name changes, ultimately retiring from Wells Fargo Bank in 1997 after 43 years of commercial banking. A longtime member of the Waco Founder Lions Club, John was an integral part of the development of Lions Park and Kiddieland. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, traveling about Texas with Billie to watch their grandchildren participate in their chosen activities, playing golf with his sons, grandsons, and friends at Ridgewood Country Club, attending Lions Club functions, sharing coffee and Shipley Do-nuts with many, and woodworking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alta Ruth Post.
John is survived by his wife, Billie Post; two sons, David Lyn Post of Crawford, and John Glen Post and wife, Mellie of San Antonio; grandchildren, Whitney Sisk and husband, Jonathan, John Philip, Daniel, William, Andrew and McKenna Post; great-grandchildren, Connor, Logan, Landry and Aubrey; sister, Frances Brazeal and husband, Everett of Tyler; brother, Sidney Post and wife, Kay of Belton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Sweet T and Girl Kitty provided many years of entertainment, comfort and companionship.
The family would also like to express special thanks to Marian Dansby and Juanita Olvera for their selfless and continuous giving in caring for John during our lengthy Alzheimer's journey.
Pallbearers are Daniel Post, William Post, Andrew Post, Jonathan Sisk, Chuck Lewis, Jr., and Jake Blenden. Honorary pallbearer is John Philip Post.
Memorials may be made to Waco Founder Lions Club; First Baptist Church Waco, and the Alzheimer's Association
.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 27, 2021.