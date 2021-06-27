Menu
John W. Redden Jr.
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
John W. Redden, Jr.

Oct. 3, 1922 - June 21, 2021

John Wesley Redden Jr. 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., and the Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Cyril Ejaidu as Celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery, Tours, Texas.

Mr. Redden was born on October 3, 1922, in Leroy, Texas, to John Wesley and Mary (Holzer) Redden, Sr. He graduated from West high school, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII from 1942 to 1946, with the rank of Staff Sergeant; serving in the South Pacific, China, Burma, and India Theater. Thereafter he worked at General Tire for 38 years until his retirement.

John met the love of his life, Ida Kasberg, and they were married on May 20, 1951, in St. Martin's Church in Tours, Texas. John had a strong catholic faith and he enjoyed attending daily mass. He also enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, walking, visiting with his friends at Stripes convenience store, and drinking coffee all day. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books, and enjoyed going to the Waco Public Library. He also enjoyed dabbling in the stock market.

He was a life member of the American Legion, Post 121 and a life member of VFW post 2148. He volunteered in the kitchen of the American Legion so often that the kitchen was named after him.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Redden; parents, John and Mary; one daughter, Julie Ann Redden; sisters; Josephine Berger, Irene Gresser, Evelyn Bohot, and Kathleen Schwirtlich.

John is survived by daughter, Sharon McCauley and husband, David, their sons, Austin and Travis McCauley, all of Hewitt; daughter, Carolyn Redden and wife, Mary Ann Elder, of Alto, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their appreciation for the care given by the staff of Visiting Angels and Ascension Living at Providence Village.

Memorials may be made to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School 2102 N 23rd St, Waco, Texas 76708, or Greater Dallas JDRF, 9400 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas 75231.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Rosary
9:30a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
TX
Jun
29
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
TX
So sorry to hear about his passing. I had a privilege of knowing him at st. Catherine´s. He was a loving and caring person. My hearty condolences to his family. May God grant him eternal rest.
Sini paul
Work
July 5, 2021
I want to give my sympathy to all the family. I only knew Wesley for a short time but I really enjoyed his company at my uncles house. He was a very caring man that made sure to get my uncle out for their man's day out. I appreciated him so much for that. I hope you will take part in the grief counseling if you are having a hard time. They are very good. I am sorry I did not give the family my sympathy on my other comment about Wesley & my uncle Anton.
Mary Weinberger Hurtt
Friend
June 30, 2021
Sharon, David and family, I´m so sorry for your loss. Comforting prayers for you all.
Helen Haralson
Work
June 28, 2021
WESLEY WOULD BE AT MY UNCLE ANTON GLATTERS HOUSE ON WEDNESDAYS ABOUT 10:30 -11 SO THEY COULD GET TO TONY DEMARIAS FOR RIB DAY. THEY BOTH ENJOYED GOING THERE SO MUCH.
MARY WEINBERGER HURTT
Friend
June 28, 2021
He gave so much of time to the Legion. He helped me so much while I was Commander. My sincere condolences
Vincent Perez
Friend
June 28, 2021
Sharon....Andy and I just learned of your dad´s passing and are so sorry for your loss. I just know from seeing pictures over the years on Facebook that your family added so much joy and love to his life. Enjoy those memories.
Elaine Restivo
Other
June 28, 2021
My sincere thoughts and prayers to all of the Redden Family. May God grant all of your Peace during this most difficult time.
Mary Skidmore
Friend
June 27, 2021
