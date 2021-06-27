John W. Redden, Jr.
Oct. 3, 1922 - June 21, 2021
John Wesley Redden Jr. 98, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., and the Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. Cyril Ejaidu as Celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery, Tours, Texas.
Mr. Redden was born on October 3, 1922, in Leroy, Texas, to John Wesley and Mary (Holzer) Redden, Sr. He graduated from West high school, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in WWII from 1942 to 1946, with the rank of Staff Sergeant; serving in the South Pacific, China, Burma, and India Theater. Thereafter he worked at General Tire for 38 years until his retirement.
John met the love of his life, Ida Kasberg, and they were married on May 20, 1951, in St. Martin's Church in Tours, Texas. John had a strong catholic faith and he enjoyed attending daily mass. He also enjoyed tending his vegetable garden, walking, visiting with his friends at Stripes convenience store, and drinking coffee all day. He was an avid reader of non-fiction books, and enjoyed going to the Waco Public Library. He also enjoyed dabbling in the stock market.
He was a life member of the American Legion, Post 121 and a life member of VFW post 2148. He volunteered in the kitchen of the American Legion so often that the kitchen was named after him.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Ida Redden; parents, John and Mary; one daughter, Julie Ann Redden; sisters; Josephine Berger, Irene Gresser, Evelyn Bohot, and Kathleen Schwirtlich.
John is survived by daughter, Sharon McCauley and husband, David, their sons, Austin and Travis McCauley, all of Hewitt; daughter, Carolyn Redden and wife, Mary Ann Elder, of Alto, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.
The family expresses their appreciation for the care given by the staff of Visiting Angels and Ascension Living at Providence Village.
Memorials may be made to Bishop Louis Reicher Catholic High School 2102 N 23rd St, Waco, Texas 76708, or Greater Dallas JDRF, 9400 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, Texas 75231.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2021.