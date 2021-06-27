I want to give my sympathy to all the family. I only knew Wesley for a short time but I really enjoyed his company at my uncles house. He was a very caring man that made sure to get my uncle out for their man's day out. I appreciated him so much for that. I hope you will take part in the grief counseling if you are having a hard time. They are very good. I am sorry I did not give the family my sympathy on my other comment about Wesley & my uncle Anton.

Mary Weinberger Hurtt Friend June 30, 2021