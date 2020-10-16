John Speckmiear
Nov. 8, 1951 - Oct. 13, 2020
Dr. John William Speckmiear, 68, passed away October 13, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private family service will be held in the following days.
John was born to John and Frieda Speckmiear and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He met Debbie while in medical school. They were married in Shreveport, Louisiana, and soon after moved to Waco. His passion in life was helping people, and he was able to do this by practicing medicine in Waco for over 40 years. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all. He enjoyed all things outdoors with his sons, Clay and Clint, and his many friends. He cherished any time he could spend with his grandkids, Brenley and Landrey.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frieda Speckmiear; his in-laws, William "Bill" and Sylvia Bragg; and his aunt, Meta Borchert.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Speckmiear; his sons, Clay and Clint Speckmiear; his daughter-in-law, Katherine Speckmiear; and his grandchildren, Landrey and Brenley Speckmiear.
Memorials may be made to Caritas of Waco and the Methodist Children's Home of Waco.
