John Wayne HaigoodJuly 20, 1958 - October 26, 2020John Wayne Haigood, of Moody, passed away Monday October 26, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be 10 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at First Baptist Church Moody with the funeral service following at 11 a.m., with Dr. Tom Shelton and Reverend Josh Pruett officiating.John Wayne Haigood was born on July 20, 1958, to Montie Len and Charles Haigood in Waco, Texas. John graduated from Moody High school in 1976, married Linda Ruth Jones in 1977, and began farming and ranching in Moody. John later became a peace officer with the McClennan County Sheriff's Department and was the Commander of the newly organized Agriplex Drug Task Force in Waco. He retired from McLennan County after 19 years of service. He served as a civilian contractor in Iraq training and establishing Iraqi police forces for three years. The last couple of years John enjoyed working on his cattle ranch with his brothers and close neighbors on the Teague farm. John was a member of First Baptist Church of Moody and the Moody Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed a lifetime of being outdoors and countless hunting trips with family and friends.He was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin Wayne Haigood.Survivors include mother, Montie Len and husband, Ned Watkins; father, Charles Haigood and wife, Patricia; brothers, Cary Watkins, and wife, Teresa, Charles Watkins and wife, Katherine; sister, Kristi Wilk and husband, C.J.; sons, David Haigood and wife, Megan, Charles Haigood. Mike Haigood; grandchildren, Avery and Elly Haigood; nieces, nephews, and many friends.The family would like to thank their friends and nearby neighbors, the Van Cleef and Myers families, for their support and friendship the past couple of years. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Baptist or First United Methodist Churches of Moody.