John "Johnny" Wilson
Jan. 24, 1962 - Dec. 2, 2020
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Valley Mills. The funeral will be a public graveside service at 2 p.m., Monday, December 7, at the Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills, TX. The service will also be livestreamed on Facebook. You can access the link via www.cccwaco.org
or www.facebook.com/cccwaco
. Public mandates for Covid-19 will apply. Please follow them and wear a mask.
Johnny was born in Superior, Arizona, to Troyce Dwayne Wilson and Freddia Lynn DeArman Wilson. The family moved to Valley Mills, Texas, in 1971. Johnny attended Valley Mills schools where he graduated in 1980 and spent some time attending classes at McLennan Community College. On July 27, 1985, Johnny married Hallie Lewis.
He spent many years serving his community. He coached baseball teams for 25 plus years through the Valley Mills Youth Baseball Association and even served on the board for several years. He was a member of the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years. Johnny was very involved with his church family at Central Christian Church Waco where he served on numerous church committees and as an Elder. Johnny was employed at Petol-Gearench for 30 years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Hallie, of Valley Mills; a son, Brandon and wife, Jennifer, of Speegleville; and a daughter, Brittney of Valley Mills. He is also survived by two siblings, Steve Wilson of Waco and Bonita Frazier of Phoenix, AZ; two grandchildren, Maia and Andrew; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Kaye Lewis; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Wilson.
Suggestions for memorials are Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department and Latham Springs Camp and Retreat Center
254-675-3444.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.