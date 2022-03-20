Dearest Pat, I want you to know you and the children are in my thoughts and prayers. I´m heartbroken over John´s passing but I can rejoice he is with our Lord! I hope you know how much you both mean to me. You both played such an important part in my life! John and I kept in touch over the year. I will miss him so much! You all will continue to be in my prayers. Love to all.

Becky Long-Chase Friend March 23, 2022