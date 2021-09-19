Menu
Johnie Dodd
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend
Waco, TX
Johnie Dodd

July 21, 1956 - Sept. 13, 2021

Johnie Gordon Dodd, 65, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at a local hospital.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbewck Bend in Waco. A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Private Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park.

Johnie was born July 21, 1956, in Waco to Johnie Drew Dodd and Velma Lee Wade Dodd. He attended University High School.

Johnie worked as correctional officer for TDCJ for over 20 years and as a supervisor for several years. He also worked at McLennan County Sheriffs office. He worked in the family business, Johnie's Auto Parts. He was avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and was involved in several clubs, including starting the Celtic Crew Social Club. He also barebacked in the Texas Circuit Rodeo.

He was preceded in death by father, Johnie "Bubba" Dodd; and grandparents, Johnie and Mary Dodd.

Survivors include wife, Tianna Dodd; sons, Johnie Louis Dodd and Rowdy Drew Dodd; daughter, Deanna Dodd; mother, Velma Lee Dodd; sisters, Charlotte Wallace and husband, Glen, and Velvett Dollins and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Chloe, Tyler, and Charlene; nephews, Justin, Dustin, Weston, and Cody, and numerous other relatives.

The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest 6th floor staff.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Sep
21
Service
2:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can't begin to express my surprise and my feelings of sorrow and mutual pain the family must be going through. Booger was a unique and funny person in that he had a sharp mind a quick wit. I feel a bit ashamed that I didn't stay more in touch. Rest in peace my friend Charlie Blackwell
Charles G Blackwell
Friend
September 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all in your time of sorrow.
Doug Dugger
Friend
September 20, 2021
PRAYERS GO OUT TO JOHNNY FAMILY .JOHNNY IS UP WITH HIS DAD NOW. I WILL MISS YOU MY FRIEND .R.I.P.
DAVID SHAW
September 20, 2021
Sorry for your loss. The family is in my prayers!
Linda Thrasher
Family
September 19, 2021
