Johnie Dodd
July 21, 1956 - Sept. 13, 2021
Johnie Gordon Dodd, 65, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021, at a local hospital.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbewck Bend in Waco. A funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Private Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park.
Johnie was born July 21, 1956, in Waco to Johnie Drew Dodd and Velma Lee Wade Dodd. He attended University High School.
Johnie worked as correctional officer for TDCJ for over 20 years and as a supervisor for several years. He also worked at McLennan County Sheriffs office. He worked in the family business, Johnie's Auto Parts. He was avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and was involved in several clubs, including starting the Celtic Crew Social Club. He also barebacked in the Texas Circuit Rodeo.
He was preceded in death by father, Johnie "Bubba" Dodd; and grandparents, Johnie and Mary Dodd.
Survivors include wife, Tianna Dodd; sons, Johnie Louis Dodd and Rowdy Drew Dodd; daughter, Deanna Dodd; mother, Velma Lee Dodd; sisters, Charlotte Wallace and husband, Glen, and Velvett Dollins and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Chloe, Tyler, and Charlene; nephews, Justin, Dustin, Weston, and Cody, and numerous other relatives.
The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest 6th floor staff.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.