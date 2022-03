Johnnie Louise DavenportAugust 22, 1942 - Feb. 16, 2021Johnnie Louise Davenport, 78, of Meridian, passed away on February 16, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be at Morgan Cemetery. Sign the guestbook on our website at www.lawsonfuneralhome.net Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com