Johnnie M. LockhartDec. 24, 1933 - Feb. 14, 2021Mrs. Johnnie M. Hunt Lockhart passed away on Feb. 14, 2021. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, February 26, at McDowell Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, February 27, at Waco Memorial Park.