Johnny F. Johnson
Dec. 25, 1928 - Nov. 3, 2020
Johnny Fred Johnson, 91, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, services will be private.
Johnny was born December 25, 1928, in Turnersville, Texas, in Coryell County, to Johnny Sanford Johnson and Bertha Landfried Johnson. He graduated from Crawford High School in 1946. Johnny married Sadie Williams on August 14, 1948, in Waco. He spent 48 years in the paint business, working for Pan American Paint and Wallpaper Co., Kelly Moore Paint Co., and Sherwin Williams where he developed friendships with many of his customers.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sadie; son, Randall; and brother, Ivan.
He is survived by his sons, Jerry and wife, Polly, of Hewitt, and Glenn and wife, Cindy, of Bertram; grandchildren, Wendy Johnson Moody, David Johnson, Chrystal Johnson and Austin Lott; eight great-grandchildren; uncle, Talbert Landfried of Austin; and best friend, Larry Cowan.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.