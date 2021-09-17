He was known for his love of singing and music! Therefore it is only fitting that a musical memorial be held for Johnny Means (JD) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 18, at the Union Baptist District Association located at 1925 W Loop 340 in Waco.
J.D. was a La Vega Pirate. He loved basketball, football, pool, fishing and singing. He was an extremely hard worker who retired from Baylor University after working for various departments. JD was outgoing, friendly and never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed. JD was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Velma Means; brothers, L.M. and John L.; and close friend, Gary Galloway. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, April and Kim; dear sisters, Dorothy and Delores; loyal brother, Tommy; loving nieces, Tammy, Marva, Jocelyn and Jacklyn; beloved nephews, Victor and Vincent; special friend, TaMarsha Weaver; best friends Earnest Ward and Fred Stroud and a host of great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The entire family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of love, prayers and support.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.
JD was a long time friend of mine. He was one of the most thoughtful and caring people that i ever knew. Always singing and making you laugh. He will truly be missed. My deepest condolences as well as thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Keep your faith and trust in THE GOOD LORD and he will provide and make a way. He has earned his wings and heaven has gained another Angel. May GOD rest his soul !!!
JD Mason
September 17, 2021
I knew him as JD a wonderful man, an amazing men. He would always make me laugh. He also raised me, I mean he was rough around the edges but it was because he wanted me to be tough. I told him thank you for that. Because with him being hard in me I wouldn't have survived for this long. He was a strong black man. If you needed him HE WOULD ALWAYS BE THERE. Without a doubt one of the best man that was out here. When I tell u he praised Yawhe name he would tell you a story when he sang. I will miss him and I pray my father had him and is giving him the hug of a life time. I love u JD always and forever.