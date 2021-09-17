Johnny D. Means



Sept. 16, 1957 - Sept. 7, 2021



He was known for his love of singing and music! Therefore it is only fitting that a musical memorial be held for Johnny Means (JD) at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 18, at the Union Baptist District Association located at 1925 W Loop 340 in Waco.



J.D. was a La Vega Pirate. He loved basketball, football, pool, fishing and singing. He was an extremely hard worker who retired from Baylor University after working for various departments. JD was outgoing, friendly and never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be truly missed. JD was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Velma Means; brothers, L.M. and John L.; and close friend, Gary Galloway. He is survived by two beautiful daughters, April and Kim; dear sisters, Dorothy and Delores; loyal brother, Tommy; loving nieces, Tammy, Marva, Jocelyn and Jacklyn; beloved nephews, Victor and Vincent; special friend, TaMarsha Weaver; best friends Earnest Ward and Fred Stroud and a host of great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



The entire family sincerely appreciates the outpouring of love, prayers and support.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.